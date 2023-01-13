Overview of Dr. Irving Haber, DO

Dr. Irving Haber, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Putnam County Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Haber works at IRVING I HABER DO in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.