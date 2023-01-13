Dr. Irving Haber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irving Haber, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Irving Haber, DO
Dr. Irving Haber, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Putnam County Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Dr. Haber's Office Locations
Dr. Irving I. Haber1818 N 3rd St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 478-9494
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Clay
- Putnam County Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Haber is the absolute BEST! I have lupus (SLE), fibromyalgia, liver disease, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, neuropathy, sjogrens syndrome, among other health issues. I am always in pain. I have been miserable for years. I didn't have the quality of life I so longed for. I have 2 special needs children as well. I have always tried to steer clear of "pain clinics". I don't even drink alcohol, and I didn't want to be high on pills. I have to be able to function, and take care of my kiddos. Dr. Haber was recommended to me. I finally got up the nerve to make an appointment. Let me tell you, that was the best decision I have ever made! My 1st visit I was there for over 3 hours. He walked into that room knowledgeable about my condition, history, concerns etc, as did my medical assistant Maria. It was clear they had both made themselves familiar with my chart. I knew from that moment that I was in excellent hands. He is so smart! He cares not just about your physical pain, he also cares about you as a person. He doesn't just throw drugs at you and say see ya. He wants to help make you better. He runs tests and gets right to the root of your issues that cause the pain. I left that office after my 1st visit feeling hopeful, for the first time in years. I felt heard, validated, and cared about. I will never see anyone else. I recommend him all the time, and even my husband is a patient there now. I genuinely can't recommend him enough. If I could give him 10 stars I would for sure! The same is true for his amazing staff. Maria is very knowledgeable and is great! She's thorough and thoughtful. Kendra is also so sweet when I call in! The lady who handles all the insurance PA stuff is amazing and on top if getting it fixed, I think her name is Rachel. The receptionist always greets me with a smile. They all even love my daschund puppy and let me bring her with me (she is my service animal). If you need a knowledgeable pain doctor who will help you get to the root of things he's your guy. Thanks Dr. Haber and staff for being so kind, knowledgeable, and courteous. Y'all are changing people's lives! God bless you all!
About Dr. Irving Haber, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1144227596
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haber accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haber has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Haber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haber.
