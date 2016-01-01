Dr. Kron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irving Kron, MD
Overview of Dr. Irving Kron, MD
Dr. Irving Kron, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Kron's Office Locations
University of Virginia Medical Center1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (402) 871-7110
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Irving Kron, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Maine Med Center|University VA
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.