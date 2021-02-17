Dr. Loh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irving Loh, MD
Overview
Dr. Irving Loh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Loh works at
Locations
Regional Heart Center Cardiology2220 Lynn Rd Ste 208, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 480-2600Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ventura Heart Institute1000 Newbury Rd Ste 180, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320 Directions (805) 375-2501
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
There is no one that compares to Dr. Loh - he is the best. He genuinely cares about your overall well-being. He shares and explains his approach to your treatment. When you are a patient of Dr. Loh's you know you are in the best hands available.
About Dr. Irving Loh, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1750449856
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- National Institute Health
- Moffitt Hosp-U Calif
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Loh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loh.
