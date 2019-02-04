See All Ophthalmologists in Northfield, NJ
Dr. Irving Raber, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Irving Raber, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Irving Raber, MD

Dr. Irving Raber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Northfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Manitoba Fac Med and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Virtua Marlton Hospital.

Dr. Raber works at Ophthalmic Partners in Northfield, NJ with other offices in Bala Cynwyd, PA, Marlton, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Corneal Ulcer and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Raber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retinal & Ophthalmic Consultants PC
    1500 Tilton Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 646-5200
  2. 2
    Ophthalmic Partners
    100 Presidential Blvd, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 434-2700
  3. 3
    Ophthalmic Partners
    775 Route 70 E, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 596-1601
  4. 4
    Wills Eye Hospital - Cornea Service
    840 Walnut St # 920, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 928-3180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Virtua Marlton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Keratoconus
Corneal Ulcer
Corneal Diseases
Keratoconus
Corneal Ulcer
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • EmblemHealth
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • One Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Raber?

    Feb 04, 2019
    Dr. Raber is not only the best surgeon, he is a very caring doctor who puts his patients first. He has done both of my cornea transplants and I highly recommend him.
    Kathy N in Mount Laurel, NJ — Feb 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Irving Raber, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Irving Raber, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Raber to family and friends

    Dr. Raber's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Raber

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Irving Raber, MD.

    About Dr. Irving Raber, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285607028
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Toronto
    Residency
    Internship
    • Toronto General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Manitoba Fac Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irving Raber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raber has seen patients for Keratoconus, Corneal Ulcer and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Raber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Irving Raber, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.