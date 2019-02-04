Overview of Dr. Irving Raber, MD

Dr. Irving Raber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Northfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Manitoba Fac Med and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Virtua Marlton Hospital.



Dr. Raber works at Ophthalmic Partners in Northfield, NJ with other offices in Bala Cynwyd, PA, Marlton, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Corneal Ulcer and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.