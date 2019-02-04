Dr. Irving Raber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irving Raber, MD
Overview of Dr. Irving Raber, MD
Dr. Irving Raber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Northfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Manitoba Fac Med and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Virtua Marlton Hospital.
Dr. Raber's Office Locations
Retinal & Ophthalmic Consultants PC1500 Tilton Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225 Directions (609) 646-5200
Ophthalmic Partners100 Presidential Blvd, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions (484) 434-2700
Ophthalmic Partners775 Route 70 E, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 596-1601
Wills Eye Hospital - Cornea Service840 Walnut St # 920, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3180
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raber is not only the best surgeon, he is a very caring doctor who puts his patients first. He has done both of my cornea transplants and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Irving Raber, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1285607028
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- University of Toronto
- Toronto General Hospital
- University of Manitoba Fac Med
- Ophthalmology
