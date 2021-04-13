Dr. Irving Strauchler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strauchler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irving Strauchler, MD
Overview of Dr. Irving Strauchler, MD
Dr. Irving Strauchler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Caldwell, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Strauchler's Office Locations
Eastern Surgical Associates, P.A.1099 Bloomfield Ave Ste 8, West Caldwell, NJ 07006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended to Dr Strauchler from a friend because I was having hip, back and leg pain for a year. I did a few weeks of PT but needed to see if the problem was serious. The moment I walked into the office, I received nothing but a friendly vibe. The staff was warm and comforting and Dr Strauchler is funny, informative and thorough. After my checkup, it was decided that I get a cortisone shot and since that time I’ve had no pain. My follow up visit resulted in a diagnosis of bursitis and I was given exercises to do and a return to the office as needed. I would highly recommend Dr Strauchler to anyone who has orthopedic issues.
About Dr. Irving Strauchler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- University Of Minnesota
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strauchler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strauchler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strauchler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Strauchler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strauchler.
