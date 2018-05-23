Overview of Dr. Irwin Blau, MD

Dr. Irwin Blau, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Blau works at New York Neurologic Associates in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.