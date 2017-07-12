Dr. Irwin Endelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Endelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irwin Endelman, MD
Overview of Dr. Irwin Endelman, MD
Dr. Irwin Endelman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Endelman's Office Locations
- 1 6130 W Parker Rd Ste 310, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-7927
-
2
Rancho Springs Medical Center25500 Medical Center Dr, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (864) 516-2225
-
3
Northern Bay Womens Health Center PA6100 Windcom Ct Ste 102, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 574-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had my second baby and the delivery was excellent
About Dr. Irwin Endelman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083705362
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
