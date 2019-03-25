See All Urologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Irwin Goldstein, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Irwin Goldstein, MD

Urology
4.0 (45)
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Irwin Goldstein, MD

Dr. Irwin Goldstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Goldstein works at San Diego Sexual Medicine in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Goldstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Diego Sexual Medicine Apc
    5555 Reservoir Dr Ste 300, San Diego, CA 92120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 265-8865

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alvarado Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interferon Therapy Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Male Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Orgasmic Disorders Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 45 ratings
Patient Ratings (45)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(10)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Goldstein?

Mar 25, 2019
I give Dr Goldstein the highest possible rating on every criteria I can imagine. after 3 different previous doctors put absolutely zero creative thought into my specific condition and sent me on my way with standard meds (after spending a few minutes with me and running zero tests) i was about to give up. I was in Dr Goldstein's office for more than 3 hours! his testing (with state of the art equipment) pinpointed the exact issue and i finally have a pathway to recovery. HE REALLY CARES!
— Mar 25, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Irwin Goldstein, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Irwin Goldstein, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goldstein to family and friends

Dr. Goldstein's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Goldstein

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Irwin Goldstein, MD.

About Dr. Irwin Goldstein, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1215058441
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • National Kidney Foundation
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Royal Victoria Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • McGill University
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • BROWN UNIVERSITY
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Irwin Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goldstein works at San Diego Sexual Medicine in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Goldstein’s profile.

45 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Irwin Goldstein, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.