See All Gastroenterologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Irwin Grosman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Irwin Grosman, MD

Gastroenterology
3.9 (19)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Irwin Grosman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Grosman works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Adam Moskowitz, MD
Dr. Adam Moskowitz, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Nadeem Hussain, MD
Dr. Nadeem Hussain, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty
    50 Court St Fl 6, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 522-3131
  2. 2
    NewYork Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 522-3131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Whipple's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grosman?

    Nov 06, 2021
    Dr. Grossman was my Gastroenterologist for many years. When my condition was discovered it was rare for my profile. He followed me carefully and recommended all the best treatments. He was in high demand so I understood how busy he was. I respect him greatly and if I were still in NY he would still be my doctor. I definitely recommend him!
    Y. D. — Nov 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Irwin Grosman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Irwin Grosman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grosman to family and friends

    Dr. Grosman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Grosman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Irwin Grosman, MD.

    About Dr. Irwin Grosman, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821059668
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefiore Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grosman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grosman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grosman works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Grosman’s profile.

    Dr. Grosman has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grosman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Grosman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grosman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grosman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grosman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Irwin Grosman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.