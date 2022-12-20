Dr. Irwin Isaacs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isaacs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irwin Isaacs, MD
Dr. Irwin Isaacs, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
Miguel Pupiales MD PC4163 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 503-6990
Santa Fe Pain & Spine Specialists, PC1631 Hospital Dr Ste 110, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 955-8420
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been treated by Dr Isaacs for several years. I’ve always been treated with respect, he and his staff explain everything to me in advance. I feel I wouldn’t be walking today without his care.
About Dr. Irwin Isaacs, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1942202205
Education & Certifications
- NYU School of Med
- University of CO
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Metro State College, Denver, Co
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Isaacs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isaacs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isaacs speaks Urdu.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaacs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaacs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaacs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaacs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.