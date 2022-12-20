See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Irwin Isaacs, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Irwin Isaacs, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Isaacs works at PRP Regenerative Pain Institute in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Santa Fe, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Miguel Pupiales MD PC
    4163 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 503-6990
    Santa Fe Pain & Spine Specialists, PC
    1631 Hospital Dr Ste 110, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 955-8420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Dec 20, 2022
    I’ve been treated by Dr Isaacs for several years. I’ve always been treated with respect, he and his staff explain everything to me in advance. I feel I wouldn’t be walking today without his care.
    Margy Hernandez — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Irwin Isaacs, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1942202205
    Education & Certifications

    • NYU School of Med
    Internship
    • University of CO
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Undergraduate School
    • Metro State College, Denver, Co
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irwin Isaacs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isaacs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Isaacs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaacs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaacs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaacs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaacs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

