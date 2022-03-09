Dr. Irwin Leventhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leventhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irwin Leventhal, MD
Dr. Irwin Leventhal, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Leventhal's Office Locations
Steven Lamm M.d.;p.c12 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 517-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Leventhal was very meticulous and very professional. I was very reassured. He took time to explore. My condition and gave me a clear explanation of his findings
About Dr. Irwin Leventhal, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leventhal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leventhal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leventhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leventhal has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leventhal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leventhal speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Leventhal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leventhal.
