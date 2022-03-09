Overview of Dr. Irwin Leventhal, MD

Dr. Irwin Leventhal, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Leventhal works at Steven Lamm M.d.;p.c in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.