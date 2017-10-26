Overview of Dr. Irwin Lifrak, MD

Dr. Irwin Lifrak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Far Eastern U and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Lifrak works at Home Instead Senior Care in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.