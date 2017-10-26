See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Irwin Lifrak, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (20)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Irwin Lifrak, MD

Dr. Irwin Lifrak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Far Eastern U and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Lifrak works at Home Instead Senior Care in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lifrak's Office Locations

    Home Instead Senior Care
    1701 Shallcross Ave Ste A, Wilmington, DE 19806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 654-7317
    1708 Lovering Ave Ste 103, Wilmington, DE 19806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 654-7317

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beebe Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sherry in Kennett Square, PA — Oct 26, 2017
    About Dr. Irwin Lifrak, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1538175047
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
    Internship
    • St Francis Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Inst Med Far Eastern U
    Medical Education

