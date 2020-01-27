Overview of Dr. Irwin Malament, DPM

Dr. Irwin Malament, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Putnam County Hospital.



Dr. Malament works at Irwin B Malament DPM in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.