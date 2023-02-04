See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Westlake, OH
Dr. Irwin Mandel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (19)
Map Pin Small Westlake, OH
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Irwin Mandel, MD

Dr. Irwin Mandel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, Fairview Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.

Dr. Mandel works at Orthopaedic Associates in Westlake, OH with other offices in Lorain, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mandel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novacare Rehabilitation of Ohio Inc
    24723 DETROIT RD, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 892-1440
  2. 2
    Mercy Regional Medical Center
    3700 Kolbe Rd, Lorain, OH 44053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 960-4000
  3. 3
    Lorain Orthopaedics Kolbe
    3600 Kolbe Rd Ste 100, Lorain, OH 44053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 222-4970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
  • Fairview Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
  • UH St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 04, 2023
    Had my first visit with Dr. Mandel in November 2022. He was very friendly and professional. He explained why I was having problems and what options I had. I received 2 injections and they went very smoothly, with very little discomfort. I am very grateful to have him as my doctor.
    — Feb 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Irwin Mandel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245248558
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irwin Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mandel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

