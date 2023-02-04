Overview of Dr. Irwin Mandel, MD

Dr. Irwin Mandel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, Fairview Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Mandel works at Orthopaedic Associates in Westlake, OH with other offices in Lorain, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.