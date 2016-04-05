Dr. Potash has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irwin Potash, MD
Overview of Dr. Irwin Potash, MD
Dr. Irwin Potash, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 70 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Potash's Office Locations
Port of Miami1015 N America Way Ste 150, Miami, FL 33132 Directions (305) 358-4265
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Potash?
Quick visit in and out. He knows his stuff.
About Dr. Irwin Potash, MD
- General Surgery
- 70 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potash accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Potash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potash.
