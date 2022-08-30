Dr. Irwin Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irwin Simon, MD
Overview of Dr. Irwin Simon, MD
Dr. Irwin Simon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Simon's Office Locations
Irwin Simon, MD2450 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 735-2305
- 2 7106 Smoke Ranch Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 341-7608
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I sincerely hope no one is in the need of a surgeon. If the occasion should arise, I highly recommend Dr. Irwin Simon. Office wait time is very minimal and staff is friendly and professional. On your first visit he will explain the entire procedure and answer all your questions. He did my surgery a couple of weeks ago. He and his team were fantastic.
About Dr. Irwin Simon, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1003872193
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.