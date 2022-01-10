See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Encino, CA
Dr. Isaac Adatto, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Isaac Adatto, MD

Dr. Isaac Adatto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Adatto works at Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic, Encino, CA, in Encino, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adatto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Encino
    16030 Ventura Blvd Ste 680, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 990-1067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Isaac Adatto, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437263845
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

