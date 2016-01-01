Dr. Bakst has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaac Bakst, MD
Overview of Dr. Isaac Bakst, MD
Dr. Isaac Bakst, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bakst's Office Locations
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners8929 University Center Ln Ste 207, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (858) 552-8828
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Isaac Bakst, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1215027537
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
