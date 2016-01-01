Dr. Isaac Chemmanam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chemmanam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Chemmanam, MD
Overview
Dr. Isaac Chemmanam, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Locations
1
Spectrum Orthopaedics Portland33 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 828-2100
2
MMP Neurosurgery and Spine49 Spring St, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-0011
3
Nordx Plastic and Hand Surgical Associates244 Western Ave, South Portland, ME 04106 Directions (207) 775-3446
4
Spectrum Healthcare Partners - PA324 Gannett Dr Ste 200, South Portland, ME 04106 Directions (207) 662-2526
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Dr. Isaac Chemmanam, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1457653040
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
