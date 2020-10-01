Dr. Isaac Kaswan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaswan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Kaswan, MD
Overview of Dr. Isaac Kaswan, MD
Dr. Isaac Kaswan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They graduated from Vanderbilt University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Dr. Kaswan's Office Locations
Chocron Eye Center, P.A.2100 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 403, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 342-6399Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Preferred Care Partners
Ratings & Reviews
Great medical office; wonderful and warm experience from start to finish. I especially loved how Dr. Isaac Chocron is extremely professional. He takes time to listen and time to explain the health and safety of my eyes as well as my treatment options. I highly recommend Dr. Isaac Chocron
About Dr. Isaac Kaswan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1194138461
Education & Certifications
- Emory Eye Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University, School Of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaswan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaswan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaswan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaswan has seen patients for Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaswan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaswan speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaswan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaswan.
