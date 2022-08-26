Overview of Dr. Isaac Cohen, MD

Dr. Isaac Cohen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Connecticut Orthopaedics in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.