Dr. Isaac Cohen, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Isaac Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Isaac Cohen, MD
Dr. Isaac Cohen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Trumbull888 White Plains Rd Ste 105, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 268-2882
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Explained everything he was doing as he was doing them. Great experience.
About Dr. Isaac Cohen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1629005350
Education & Certifications
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks French.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.