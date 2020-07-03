Dr. Isaac Ezon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Ezon, MD
Overview of Dr. Isaac Ezon, MD
Dr. Isaac Ezon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ.
Dr. Ezon's Office Locations
1
Jersey Shore Retina Consultants241 Monmouth Rd Ste 102, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 738-4627
2
Kimball Medical Center600 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 886-4121
3
Beaute Medispa LLC195 US Highway 9 Ste 101, Englishtown, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 738-4627
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ezon is extremely knowledgeable and caring. He takes time to thoroughly examine your eyes and answers all your questions. His staff is wonderful and very helpful. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Isaac Ezon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1801057781
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
