Overview

Dr. Isaac Faraji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Turlock, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Emanuel Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Faraji works at FARAJI E ISAAC MD in Turlock, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.