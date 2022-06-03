Dr. Isaac Faraji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faraji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Faraji, MD
Overview
Dr. Isaac Faraji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Turlock, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Emanuel Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Faraji E Isaac MD3650 Geer Rd, Turlock, CA 95382 Directions (209) 667-0543
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Emanuel Medical Center
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Faragi was excellent. He performed procedures on me 5 years ago and I very much wanted to see him again. I would recommend him to anyone. He is respectful, LISTENS, and competent.
About Dr. Isaac Faraji, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1912000811
Education & Certifications
- MED COLL OF PA
- Ross University, Roseau
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faraji has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faraji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faraji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faraji has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faraji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Faraji speaks Arabic.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Faraji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faraji.
