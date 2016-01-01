Overview

Dr. Isaac Freedman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Abington, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University - Kornberg School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Freedman works at I. Jay Freedman, DDS & Associates in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.