Dr. Isaac Galandauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isaac Galandauer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Galandauer works at
Locations
Atlantic Gastroenterology at SMG140 Park Ave Fl 3, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 401-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Really kind Doc and staff
About Dr. Isaac Galandauer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1356543276
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- CUNY Queens College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galandauer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galandauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galandauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galandauer works at
Dr. Galandauer has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galandauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
523 patients have reviewed Dr. Galandauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galandauer.
