Dr. Isaac Gorbaty, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Isaac Gorbaty, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Gorbaty works at ISAAC GORBATY, M.D. in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Isaac Gorbaty,M.D.
    18411 Clark St Ste 206, Tarzana, CA 91356 (818) 708-3143

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Palpitations
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Palpitations
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Esophagitis
Fever
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lipid Disorders
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Ventral Hernia
Vertigo
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Cancer
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Chronic Prostatitis
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dementia
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysentery
Emphysema
End-Stage Renal Disease
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Gait Abnormality
Gallstones
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hiatal Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hip Sprain
Hydronephrosis
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Ileus
Influenza (Flu)
Intestinal Obstruction
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Kidney Disease
Kidney Stones
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pleural Effusion
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Rosacea
Secondary Malignancies
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vascular Disease
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 09, 2021
    Dr. Gorbaty always spends so much time with me.. He does his own labs. He explains everything to me. He has great bedside manner. His medical assistances Nancy and Evelyn are very nice.
    J R N — Feb 09, 2021
    About Dr. Isaac Gorbaty, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477562718
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harbor Genl Hospital
    Internship
    • Downstate Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School
    • PS 103
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isaac Gorbaty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorbaty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorbaty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorbaty works at ISAAC GORBATY, M.D. in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gorbaty’s profile.

    Dr. Gorbaty has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorbaty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorbaty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorbaty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorbaty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorbaty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

