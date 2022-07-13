See All Neurosurgeons in Durham, NC
Dr. Isaac Karikari, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (53)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Isaac Karikari, MD

Dr. Isaac Karikari, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.

Dr. Karikari works at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Karikari's Office Locations

    Duke University Hospital
    2301 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 275-3853
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Duke Regional Hospital
    3643 N Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 681-1369
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Duke Raleigh Hopsital
    3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-6706
    Duke University Medical Center
    30 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-8111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 13, 2022
    I had to have a very difficult neck surgery. I had one surgeon tell me that there was not a doctor in the United States that could correct my neck. I consulted a Neurosurgeon in OKC to help me. He recommend Dr. Karikari to do the surgery. I am so glad he did my surgery. He explained every detail of the surgery, answered all my questions and explained the after-surgery process to me. While I was in the hospital, he checked on me every morning. He is a very skilled surgeon, compassionate and an overall very nice person to have as your doctor. Dr. Karikari saved my life, if he had not done my surgery my vertebra in my neck would have shut off my spinal column.
    Sharon — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Isaac Karikari, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497891717
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orthopaedic Spine Deformity, Washington University In St. Louis (Missouri)
    Residency
    • Neurosurgery, Duke University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Morehouse College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isaac Karikari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karikari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karikari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karikari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karikari has seen patients for Back Pain, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karikari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Karikari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karikari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karikari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karikari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

