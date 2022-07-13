Dr. Isaac Karikari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karikari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Karikari, MD
Overview of Dr. Isaac Karikari, MD
Dr. Isaac Karikari, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Karikari works at
Dr. Karikari's Office Locations
Duke University Hospital2301 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (888) 275-3853MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Duke Regional Hospital3643 N Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 681-1369MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Duke Raleigh Hopsital3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 684-6706
Duke University Medical Center30 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 684-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have a very difficult neck surgery. I had one surgeon tell me that there was not a doctor in the United States that could correct my neck. I consulted a Neurosurgeon in OKC to help me. He recommend Dr. Karikari to do the surgery. I am so glad he did my surgery. He explained every detail of the surgery, answered all my questions and explained the after-surgery process to me. While I was in the hospital, he checked on me every morning. He is a very skilled surgeon, compassionate and an overall very nice person to have as your doctor. Dr. Karikari saved my life, if he had not done my surgery my vertebra in my neck would have shut off my spinal column.
About Dr. Isaac Karikari, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Spine Deformity, Washington University In St. Louis (Missouri)
- Neurosurgery, Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Morehouse College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
