Overview

Dr. Isaac Melamed, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thornton, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School and is affiliated with Delta County Memorial Hospital, Longmont United Hospital, Penrose Hospital, Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Melamed works at Horizon Pediatrics in Thornton, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.