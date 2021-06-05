Dr. Isaac Melamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Melamed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isaac Melamed, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thornton, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School and is affiliated with Delta County Memorial Hospital, Longmont United Hospital, Penrose Hospital, Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Melamed works at
Locations
-
1
1st Allergy & Asthma Pediatrics Two3260 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233 Directions (720) 929-8300
-
2
IMMUNOe Health Centers6801 S Yosemite St, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 773-9000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Delta County Memorial Hospital
- Longmont United Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
- Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Melamed is a fantastic Doctor! He got to the root of my immune issues and is treating me with infusion therapy. I've had far few infections and haven't needed antibiotics.
About Dr. Isaac Melamed, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1366480816
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Sick Children
- Tel-Aviv Univ, Sackler Faculty Of Medicine
- Hadassah Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melamed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melamed works at
Dr. Melamed speaks Hebrew.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Melamed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melamed.
