Dr. Isaac Melamed, MD

Pediatrics
3.1 (42)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Isaac Melamed, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thornton, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School and is affiliated with Delta County Memorial Hospital, Longmont United Hospital, Penrose Hospital, Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Melamed works at Horizon Pediatrics in Thornton, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1st Allergy & Asthma Pediatrics Two
    3260 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 929-8300
  2. 2
    IMMUNOe Health Centers
    6801 S Yosemite St, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 773-9000
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delta County Memorial Hospital
  • Longmont United Hospital
  • Penrose Hospital
  • Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital
  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Isaac Melamed, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1366480816
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Sick Children
    Residency
    • Tel-Aviv Univ, Sackler Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Hadassah Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isaac Melamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Melamed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melamed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melamed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melamed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

