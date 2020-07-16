See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Leesburg, FL
Dr. Isaac Mitchell, MD

Sports Medicine
4.3 (30)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Isaac Mitchell, MD

Dr. Isaac Mitchell, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.

Dr. Mitchell works at UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine - Leesburg in Leesburg, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine - Leesburg
    701 Medical Plaza Dr, Leesburg, FL 34748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 630-6250
  2. 2
    UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine - Spanish Springs
    1501 N US Highway 441 Ste 1832, The Villages, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 630-6250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
  • Uf Health Leesburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rotator Cuff Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Dislocation
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Dislocation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 16, 2020
    My wife and I have been so fortunate to have had Dr Mitchell when we needed a surgeon. He is truly outstanding in patient focus, explains everything you should expect in detail, and equally important is his performance in the operating room with outstanding results. Darlene, part of his support staff, is equally outstanding and always there for a question. We were so fortunate to have been referred to Dr Mitchell by our family Dr 16 years ago.
    Dennis McQuillan — Jul 16, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Isaac Mitchell, MD
    About Dr. Isaac Mitchell, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760592695
    Education & Certifications

    • Sherman Oaks Hospital
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    • Pomona College
    • Orthopedic Surgery
