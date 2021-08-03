Dr. Molinero has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaac Molinero, MD
Overview of Dr. Isaac Molinero, MD
Dr. Isaac Molinero, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA.
Dr. Molinero works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Molinero's Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner for Children1319 Jefferson Hwy Ste 201, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Molinero?
Yes I would. He always has an answer for you and will figure what is best for the child. He answers questions you need.
About Dr. Isaac Molinero, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1356734446
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molinero accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molinero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molinero works at
Dr. Molinero has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molinero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molinero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molinero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.