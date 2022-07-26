Dr. Isaac Moss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Moss, MD
Overview of Dr. Isaac Moss, MD
Dr. Isaac Moss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Dr. Moss' Office Locations
UConn Musculoskeletal Institute263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-6600MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
UConn Musculoskeletal Institute1115 West St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 679-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moss and his staff treated me amazing before, during, and after the surgery. Prior to seeing Dr. Moss many doctors were unable to fix my lower back pain, which resulted into 20 years of pain. Since the surgery I have been pain free, and that I am truly grateful for. Dr. Moss and his staff not only made my experience great but they also made my back feel amazing. Because of him, I will be able to run around with my grand kids pain free! Much love my brother.
About Dr. Isaac Moss, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1013222660
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Health Center
- University of Toronto
- McGill University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moss has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.