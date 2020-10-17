Dr. Neuhaus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaac Neuhaus, MD
Overview
Dr. Isaac Neuhaus, MD is a Dermatologist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.
Locations
Ucsf1701 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 353-7878
Hht Center of Excellence185 Berry St Ste 180, San Francisco, CA 94107 Directions (415) 353-8867
Hospital Affiliations
- Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Trust this doctor. In my case, two MOHS surgeries on my face with 0 scar tissue.
About Dr. Isaac Neuhaus, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811954431
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
