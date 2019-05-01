Dr. Isaac Payne, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Payne, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Isaac Payne, DO
Dr. Isaac Payne, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Monroe County Hospital.
Dr. Payne works at
Dr. Payne's Office Locations
Imc-cancer Surgery of Mobile LLC3 Mobile Infirmary Cir Ste 305, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 433-5557Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Mobile Infirmary Association5 Mobile Infirmary Cir, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 435-2400
- 3 9570 US Highway 90 Ste 102, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 625-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Monroe County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first time meeting Dr. Payne. I had surgery and it was done by him, never had a doctor that cared so much about his patients. I would like to say “thank you” Jerry
About Dr. Isaac Payne, DO
- Colorectal Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1902168552
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.