Overview of Dr. Isaac Payne, DO

Dr. Isaac Payne, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Monroe County Hospital.



Dr. Payne works at Infirmary Surgical Specialists in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.