Dr. Isaac Porter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Isaac Porter, MD
Dr. Isaac Porter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Porter's Office Locations
Porter Ophthalmology5962 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 876-4064Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The complete process from start to finish was amazing. The entire staff was patient and answered all the questions with a smile. The facility was extremely clean. Dr. Porter was a miracle worker!! He explains the entire process as it’s happening. I would recommend him to anyone interested in this process.
About Dr. Isaac Porter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
