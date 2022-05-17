See All Ophthalmologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Isaac Porter, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Isaac Porter, MD

Dr. Isaac Porter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Porter works at Porter Ophthalmology in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Porter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Porter Ophthalmology
    5962 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 876-4064
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Cataracts
Cataract
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Cataracts
Cataract
Corneal Ulcer

Treatment frequency



Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Fuchs' Endothelial, 1 Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 17, 2022
    The complete process from start to finish was amazing. The entire staff was patient and answered all the questions with a smile. The facility was extremely clean. Dr. Porter was a miracle worker!! He explains the entire process as it’s happening. I would recommend him to anyone interested in this process.
    Heather — May 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Isaac Porter, MD
    About Dr. Isaac Porter, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407069727
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Medical Education

