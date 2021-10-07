Dr. Isaac Pourati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pourati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Pourati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isaac Pourati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.
Dr. Pourati works at
Locations
Fresenius Medical Care of Newburyport260 Merrimac St, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 499-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My Aunt received a pacemaker & Dr Pourati gave her excellent care & informed her family in a timely manner about her progress
About Dr. Isaac Pourati, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1083661318
Education & Certifications
- UMass Memorial Medical Center
- New England Medical Center Hospital
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Pourati has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pourati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pourati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pourati.
