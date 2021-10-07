See All Cardiologists in Newburyport, MA
Dr. Isaac Pourati, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Isaac Pourati, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Isaac Pourati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.

Dr. Pourati works at Pentucket Medical in Newburyport, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Fresenius Medical Care of Newburyport
    260 Merrimac St, Newburyport, MA 01950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 499-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anna Jaques Hospital
  • Holy Family Hospital – Methuen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Congestive Heart Failure
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Congestive Heart Failure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pourati?

    Oct 07, 2021
    My Aunt received a pacemaker & Dr Pourati gave her excellent care & informed her family in a timely manner about her progress
    The Allen Family — Oct 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Isaac Pourati, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Isaac Pourati, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pourati to family and friends

    Dr. Pourati's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pourati

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Isaac Pourati, MD.

    About Dr. Isaac Pourati, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083661318
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMass Memorial Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • New England Medical Center Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Boston U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isaac Pourati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pourati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pourati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pourati works at Pentucket Medical in Newburyport, MA. View the full address on Dr. Pourati’s profile.

    Dr. Pourati has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pourati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pourati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pourati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pourati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pourati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Isaac Pourati, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.