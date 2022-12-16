Overview

Dr. Isaac Raijman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, Iztacala, Escuela Nacional De Estudios Prfesionales Iztacala and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Raijman works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.