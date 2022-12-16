See All Gastroenterologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Isaac Raijman, MD

Gastroenterology
4.8 (162)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Isaac Raijman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, Iztacala, Escuela Nacional De Estudios Prfesionales Iztacala and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Raijman works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Greater Houston Gastroenterology
    4100 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
CRH Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enteral Stenting Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stenting Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
ORBERA™ Intragastric Balloon System Insertion Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Biopsy Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Endotherapy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Whipple's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • State Farm
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 162 ratings
    Patient Ratings (162)
    5 Star
    (150)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 16, 2022
    We met with Dr. Raijman this week for the first time. His office is very easy to access and we love that he’s not in the medical center. He was very professional and gave us all the time we needed to discuss our issues. His office staff was friendly and professional. We have already recommended him to friends. Highly recommend him.
    — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Isaac Raijman, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689679557
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Toronto|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Internship
    • Aurora Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, Iztacala, Escuela Nacional De Estudios Prfesionales Iztacala
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isaac Raijman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raijman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raijman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raijman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raijman works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Raijman’s profile.

    Dr. Raijman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raijman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    162 patients have reviewed Dr. Raijman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raijman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raijman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raijman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

