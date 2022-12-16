Dr. Isaac Raijman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raijman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Raijman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isaac Raijman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, Iztacala, Escuela Nacional De Estudios Prfesionales Iztacala and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Raijman works at
Locations
-
1
Greater Houston Gastroenterology4100 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 795-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- State Farm
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We met with Dr. Raijman this week for the first time. His office is very easy to access and we love that he’s not in the medical center. He was very professional and gave us all the time we needed to discuss our issues. His office staff was friendly and professional. We have already recommended him to friends. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Isaac Raijman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Italian and Spanish
- 1689679557
Education & Certifications
- Toronto|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Aurora Sinai Medical Center
- Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, Iztacala, Escuela Nacional De Estudios Prfesionales Iztacala
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raijman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raijman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raijman speaks Hebrew, Italian and Spanish.
