Dr. Isaac Schmidt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER.
Jacob Chodakiewitz MD1125 S Beverly Dr Ste 610, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions (310) 277-7774
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Wonderful doctor. Really cares about his patients. I know he has taken care of patients who are wealthy and patients who didn’t have insurance and they were treated the same.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1780735753
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
