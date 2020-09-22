Overview of Dr. Isaac Silverman, MD

Dr. Isaac Silverman, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Silverman works at Hartford Neurology LLC in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.