Dr. Isaac Syrop, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Cold Spring, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Isaac Syrop, MD

Dr. Isaac Syrop, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cold Spring, NY. 

Dr. Syrop works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Cold Spring in Cold Spring, NY with other offices in CORTLANDT, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Syrop's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cold Spring, NY- Route 9D Office
    1756 Route 9D, Cold Spring, NY 10516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Orthopedics, Surgery and Sports Med
    1985 Crompond Road Building E, CORTLANDT, NY 10567 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compartment Syndrome Pressure Measurement Chevron Icon
Cortisone Injection Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Cortisone Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Iliotibial Band Syndrome Chevron Icon
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Synvisc® Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Isaac Syrop, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • 1023432127
    Education & Certifications

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isaac Syrop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syrop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Syrop has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Syrop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Syrop has seen patients for Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syrop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Syrop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syrop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syrop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syrop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

