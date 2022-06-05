See All Podiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Isaac Tabari, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Isaac Tabari, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (14)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Isaac Tabari, DPM

Dr. Isaac Tabari, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

Dr. Tabari works at Bay Podiatry Associates in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Tabari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Podiatry Associates Pllc
    8607 21st Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 266-1986
  2. 2
    New York City Podiatry Pllc
    136 E 57th St Ste 801, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 200-7412

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Contusion Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Metatarsus Adductus Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Synovitis Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tabari?

    Jun 05, 2022
    Great and knowledgeable doctor! Have seen this doctor for broken toes, glass in foot, nail fungus-all taken care and cured professionally! Grateful to have found great doctor that I will keep for the rest of my life no matter where his office moves to!!!!!
    Svjetlana Blagojevic — Jun 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Isaac Tabari, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Isaac Tabari, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tabari to family and friends

    Dr. Tabari's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tabari

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Isaac Tabari, DPM.

    About Dr. Isaac Tabari, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487649059
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isaac Tabari, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tabari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tabari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Isaac Tabari, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.