Dr. Isaac Tabari, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Tabari, DPM
Overview of Dr. Isaac Tabari, DPM
Dr. Isaac Tabari, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Tabari works at
Dr. Tabari's Office Locations
-
1
Bay Podiatry Associates Pllc8607 21st Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 266-1986
-
2
New York City Podiatry Pllc136 E 57th St Ste 801, New York, NY 10022 Directions (347) 200-7412
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tabari?
Great and knowledgeable doctor! Have seen this doctor for broken toes, glass in foot, nail fungus-all taken care and cured professionally! Grateful to have found great doctor that I will keep for the rest of my life no matter where his office moves to!!!!!
About Dr. Isaac Tabari, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Persian
- 1487649059
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabari accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabari works at
Dr. Tabari speaks Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.