Dr. Isaac Tafur, MD
Overview of Dr. Isaac Tafur, MD
Dr. Isaac Tafur, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center and Nor-lea Hospital District.
Dr. Tafur works at
Dr. Tafur's Office Locations
Texas Tech Physicians4101 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Nor-Lea Hospital District1600 N Main Ave, Lovington, NM 88260 Directions (575) 396-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
- Nor-lea Hospital District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very positive experience. He has been taking care of me for over 17 years and I have always felt like he had my best interests at heart.
About Dr. Isaac Tafur, MD
- Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, German
- 1679536387
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Meml Hospital Tex A&M University
- University Tex Health Scis Center
- Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
