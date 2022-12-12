Dr. Isaac Tong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Tong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Isaac Tong, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Dartmouth Med.
Riverside Ca3657 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (949) 414-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Tong was very thorough, kind, and knowledgeable. I have been pain free for at least 2 years after he did a procedure on my lower back.
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1659678837
- Harvard Brigham Womens Hosp
- Flushing Hospital
- Dartmouth Med
- Sophie Davis City College CUNY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Tong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tong has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tong speaks Mandarin.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.