Dr. Isaac Tsai, MD
Overview
Dr. Isaac Tsai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Isaac Tsai, M.D.341 Magnolia Ave Ste 205, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 735-4771
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I received quick, definitive diagnostic care from Dr. Tsai and his staff. I was referred to him, by my Internist, with a unexpected EKG reading. Dr. Tsai took a full history, did a thorough interview, and performed another EKG and a Echo Cardio. All within a 2 hour window. I got a copy of the report the very next morning, clearing me for my impending surgery.
About Dr. Isaac Tsai, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1013909407
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Chang-Gung Meml Hosp|Cook Co Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
- COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsai speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.