Dr. Isaac Vargas-Cesar, MD

Internal Medicine
2.4 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Isaac Vargas-Cesar, MD

Dr. Isaac Vargas-Cesar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vargas-Cesar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    21000 NE 28th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 226-6633
  2. 2
    Ocean Walk North LLC
    2701 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 983-9191
  3. 3
    Primary Care Physicians of Florida
    2488 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 983-9191
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Back To Comfort LLC
    6517 Taft St, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 983-9191
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Administrative Physical
Lipid Disorders
Atherosclerosis
Administrative Physical
Lipid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Isaac Vargas-Cesar, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548276561
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vargas-Cesar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vargas-Cesar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas-Cesar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas-Cesar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vargas-Cesar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vargas-Cesar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

