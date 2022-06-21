Overview

Dr. Isaac Wiener, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Wiener works at Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group in Encino, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.