Dr. Isaac Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Isaac Yang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
UCLA Neurosurgery300 Stein Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 730-1517
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I had a wonderful experience with Dr Yang….he was so patient and so well informed with my diagnosis, he answered all my questions, took all the time I needed and I feel so relieved to have him on my surgery team.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- U C S F Medical Center
- U C S F Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Reconstruction for Craniosynos, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
