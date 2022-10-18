Overview of Dr. Isaac Yang, MD

Dr. Isaac Yang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at UCLA Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Reconstruction for Craniosynos along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.