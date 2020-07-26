Dr. Allen-Steinfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isabel Allen-Steinfeld, MD
Dr. Isabel Allen-Steinfeld, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Florham Park, NJ.
- 1 248 Columbia Tpke Ste 210, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (908) 693-2669
Dr. Steinfeld is the best! I was worried about seeing a psychiatrist considering 1) my primary doctor had been taking care of me from the beginning/ for a while and 2) I had heard bad things about psychiatrists today; worrying that I may not like them and they wouldn't understand my specific problems/needs. But Dr. Steinfeld is truly one of a kind! She is sweet, soft-spoken and professional! She listens to you, has great suggestions and makes treatment the priority by incorporating medication if/when needed instead of being mainly medication-driven. I highly, HIGHLY, recommend Dr. Steinfeld. Throw out the list, because she should be your one and only choice when considering a psychiatrist. I've been seeing her for almost 3 years and cannot be happier that I found her. I consider myself very lucky to have an amazing primary care, therapist, AND psychiatrist!
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1457398661
- Psychiatry
