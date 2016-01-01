See All Neurodevelopment Disabilities Doctors in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Isabel Detrizio Carotenuto, MD

Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Isabel Detrizio Carotenuto, MD

Dr. Isabel Detrizio Carotenuto, MD is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Detrizio Carotenuto works at Gingerbred Kidz, LLC in Florham Park, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Detrizio Carotenuto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gingerbred Kidz, LLC
    215 Ridgedale Ave Ste 2, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 884-3155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Isabel Detrizio Carotenuto, MD

  • Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
  • 42 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
  • 1376622159
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Detrizio Carotenuto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Detrizio Carotenuto works at Gingerbred Kidz, LLC in Florham Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Detrizio Carotenuto’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Detrizio Carotenuto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detrizio Carotenuto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Detrizio Carotenuto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Detrizio Carotenuto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

