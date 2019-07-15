See All Otolaryngologists in Sun City, AZ
Dr. Isabel Feinstein, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.4 (50)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Isabel Feinstein, MD

Dr. Isabel Feinstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Feinstein works at Arizona ENT Physicians PLLC in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feinstein's Office Locations

    Arizona Ear Nose and Throat Physicians PLLC
    10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 104, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 975-1660
    Arizona Ear Nose and Throat Physicians PLLC
    13949 W Meeker Blvd Ste C, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 975-1660
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection
Allergic Rhinitis

Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiogram Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 15, 2019
    Excellent Experience.
    MN — Jul 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Isabel Feinstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1073506077
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota Hosp &amp; Clinic
    Internship
    • University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isabel Feinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feinstein has seen patients for Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

