Overview

Dr. Isabel Goldfaden, MD is a Dermatologist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.



Dr. Goldfaden works at Summit Health in Westfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Rash, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.