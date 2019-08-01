Dr. Isabel Goldfaden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldfaden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isabel Goldfaden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isabel Goldfaden, MD is a Dermatologist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Dr. Goldfaden works at
Locations
The Traveler's Medical Clinic324 SOUTH AVE E, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 232-2727
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goldfaden and her staff are very kind and patient. They don’t rush you, they listen and give sound advice.
About Dr. Isabel Goldfaden, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern U Hosp
- Hosp U Pa
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldfaden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldfaden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldfaden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldfaden works at
Dr. Goldfaden has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Rash, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldfaden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldfaden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldfaden.
